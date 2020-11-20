State officials scheduled noon COVID-19 briefing Friday

State officials scheduled a noon briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Then, at 1:15 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to sign Daniel's Law, joined by Judge Esther Salas, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, Senator Joseph Cryan and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,972 cases with 268 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,347 including 99 deaths and 1,756 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,462 cases with 162 deaths.

