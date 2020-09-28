State officials scheduled 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

State officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH8YwF0eRl9E5lpGj8OaiLg