State officials scheduled 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

State officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be livestreamed here.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH8YwF0eRl9E5lpGj8OaiLg
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
