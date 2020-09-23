State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Then, at 7:05 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on the "Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,283 cases with 250 deaths and 2,854 recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,306 cases with 90 deaths and 1,123 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,283 cases with 149 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

