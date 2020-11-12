State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Thursday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Also, at 7 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on the “Today Show.”

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,060 cases with 262 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,950 cases with 96 deaths and 1,572 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,078 cases with 154 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.