State officials scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.
In addition, Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are scheduled to attend the 2020 Commemoration Ceremony for 19th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Plaza, 116 West St., New York. Then, at 5:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to participate in the Watchung 9/11 Memorial Service.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,091 cases with 247 deaths and 2,767 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,212 cases with 89 deaths and 1,014 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,194 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.