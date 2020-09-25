State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

State officials scheduled a 1p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phi Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy at 8:10 a.m. is scheduled to call in to "The Don Williams Show" on WOND Radio, and, at 8:30 a.m., appear live on Fox 29 News Philadelphia.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,317 cases with 250 deaths and 2,865 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,324 cases with 90 deaths and 1,150 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,298 cases with 150 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.