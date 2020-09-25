 Skip to main content
State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing
State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

State officials scheduled a 1p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phi Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy at 8:10 a.m. is scheduled to call in to "The Don Williams Show" on WOND Radio, and, at 8:30 a.m., appear live on Fox 29 News Philadelphia.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,317 cases with 250 deaths and 2,865 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,324 cases with 90 deaths and 1,150 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,298 cases with 150 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

