State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Congressman Frank Pallone, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 14,079 cases with 351 deaths and 6,115 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,214 cases with 136 deaths and 4,214 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,615 cases with 208 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

