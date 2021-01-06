 Skip to main content
State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gestures as he speaks about reopening the state to phase 2 during the coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J. Monday, June 15, 2020.

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 15,030 cases with 368 deaths and 6,517 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,582 cases with 143 deaths and 3,907 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 8,531 cases with 224 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

