State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phi Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,720 cases with 265 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,231 cases with 99 deaths and 1,707 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,346 cases with 162 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

