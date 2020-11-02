State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing are Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Motor Vehicle Commissioner Chair and Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.

In addition, Murphy at 9:05 a.m. is scheduled to appear live on "MSNBC Live" hosted by Stephanie Ruhle.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,095 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,678 cases with 94 deaths and 1,396 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,756 and 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.