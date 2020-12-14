 Skip to main content
State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19. 

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 11,594 cases with 312 deaths and 5,184 recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,491 cases with 118 deaths and 2,839 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 5,993 cases with 182 deaths.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 8:15 a.m. to appear live on "Squawk Box" on CNBC. Then, at 9 a.m., he is scheduled to participate in “Protect Our Care Coronavirus War Room” – a press call for relief.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

