State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Public Health Services David Adinaro, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,629 cases with 258 deaths and 3,164 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,549 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,589 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.