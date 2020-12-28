State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Earlier in the day, at 9:10 a.m., Murphy and Persichilli, along with CVS Health Regional Director Kat Kingston, are scheduled to mark that start of the COVID-19 vaccination effort for long-term care residents and staff at the Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

So far, Atlantic County has recorded 13,871 cases with 343 deaths and 6,012 reported recovered. Cape May County has recorded 4,110 cases with 134 deaths and 3,510 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,130 cases with 198 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

