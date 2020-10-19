State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Then, at 7 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by News 12 New Jersey.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,267 cases with 258 deaths and 3,059 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,474 cases with 93 deaths and 1,294 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,479 cases with 152 deaths.

