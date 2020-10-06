State official announce recognition of National Fire Prevention Week

TRENTON — State officials on Tuesday announced they will be joining local fire departments as they recognize National Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme for the week, which is acknowledged through Sunday, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” according to a news release from the state Department of Community Affairs, citing the state Division of Fire Safety.

“The ongoing pandemic has brought many new challenges to our communities this year, but we do not want fire safety to be forgotten as we continue to fight this virus,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the DCA. “This week is an opportune time to check those fire and carbon monoxide detectors to help ensure you and your loved ones are safe. Governor Murphy and I also want to extend our gratitude to New Jersey’s fire service members, who have been instrumental in helping residents navigate and stay safe during these challenging times.”

During the week, the state Division of Fire Safety will be working with departments in Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and other cities to distribute smoke alarms, according to the release.