State official announce recognition of National Fire Prevention Week

TRENTON — State officials on Tuesday announced they will be joining local fire departments as they recognize National Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s theme for the week, which is acknowledged through Sunday, is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” according to a news release from the state Department of Community Affairs, citing the state Division of Fire Safety.
“The ongoing pandemic has brought many new challenges to our communities this year, but we do not want fire safety to be forgotten as we continue to fight this virus,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the DCA. “This week is an opportune time to check those fire and carbon monoxide detectors to help ensure you and your loved ones are safe. Governor Murphy and I also want to extend our gratitude to New Jersey’s fire service members, who have been instrumental in helping residents navigate and stay safe during these challenging times.”
During the week, the state Division of Fire Safety will be working with departments in Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and other cities to distribute smoke alarms, according to the release.
“National Fire Prevention Week’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” and the concept of practicing fire safety in the home may not only save your life but the lives of fire personnel who are coming to assist,” said Division of Fire Safety Director and New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky. “We have lost a lot of fire members this year as a result of fire and due to COVID-19. We want to take this time to say they will not be forgotten.”
