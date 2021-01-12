 Skip to main content
State of the State Address scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday
FILE — In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway, N.J. Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday will deliver his 2021 State of the State Address virtually.

The prerecorded address will be streamed on the governor's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages at 1 p.m.

