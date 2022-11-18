State of play throughout the Mainland

Local parks are important for many aspects of the community. Parks encourage activity in the children, promote community wellness, conserve outdoor space and wildlife areas, and overall just provide a more community sense.

All along the mainland there are many parks scattered around, but some you may have never even heard of, know what the purpose is and don’t know how it is being run. Each park has similar ways of being funded and ran, but each town does do things a bit differently.

Linwood:

In the city of Linwood there are three local parks, SJI Park, Hartshorne Park and All Wars Memorial Park. Hartshorne and SJI are not directly managed by the recreation department since there is not much to do at these locations. Both of those parks are more sit down casual spots where residents can enjoy nature and the scenery. However, the recreation department will still approve usage and events that go in at both parks, like the stargazing event that happened a little while ago at SJI.

All Wars Memorial is the main park in Linwood being where all sports activities are played. Poplar Avenue also has a field that can be used for soccer, flag football and lacrosse.

Each park in Linwood does not have a specific set budget for the year but are all city funded. All Wars also creates its own revenue through field usage.

While it was always written in the field usage application that a fee could be charged, the department never enforced it. Now after many years, a fee is being required for all field use.

“Before the sports team that used the fields would just fix up anything they felt needed to be. But certain organizations weren’t really holding up their end and it became unfair to say MUSA who was putting all this money in for things and then other teams didn’t pay anything,” Park Director Tim Donovan said.

So, in order to level the playing field for all the teams, the city began charging all children a field usage fee. It now cost $20 per kid per sport if they live in Linwood and $35 for non-Linwood residents.

That fee money goes to the rec board in order for them maintain the park. The city also has funds for things like re-soding the grass and just overall management of each field.

Because so many teams play on these fields over and over, there was a push for the city to spend $2.6 million dollars on an all-new turf field. The turf would limit the amount of work needed on fields throughout the months and limit the amount of cancellations of games due to weather conditions. While this proposal was narrowly rejected in the Nov. 8 ballot, the city is still considering it and hundreds of athletes who use the fields are urging them to go through with the plans.

The recreational board makes suggestions for repairs and work as they see fit for all of the parks in Linwood. City Council then decides when and if they spend the money on fixing that certain thing. The goal being that each park provides a safe atmosphere to its residents.

While there are no set park workers in Linwood, the park director manages the spaces and public works comes in to do all the repairs and any additional work that is ever needed.

Northfield:

The City of Northfield has four public parks for all residents, Birch Grove Park, Northfield Veterans Park, First Street Playground and a private park that residents can visit, Levitt Backyard Habitat. Since the Levitt Backyard Habitat is a private park, it is not city funded in any way.

The other three parks are city funded and run by city public works. Northfield Veterans Park and First Street Playground are under a general budget for the city but since they aren’t as heavily trafficked, no dedicated funds are awarded unless needed.

Birch Grove Park being where all Northfield’s recreational sports are played, is budgeted in a different way. There is a dedicated account specifically for Birch Grove and any additional revenue earned by the park goes to any park operations.

All Northfield affiliated sports organizations are not charged to use the fields at any point. Any sporting team from outside of Northfield has to fill out a field usage form, submit it and it has to be approved by City Council.

However, the outside sporting teams still don’t have to pay a field usage fee unless they are playing a night game. All night games require a fee to play in order to reimburse the use of the field lights.

“Birch Grove Park receives an annual fund from Elliot Howard Krevens. This is a huge help to the park and it’s so wonderful of his family to do and give so much to this park,” Councilmen Greg Dewees said.

The snack bar and concession stand at Birch Grove will also provide revenue for the park once it is up and running again. Dewees said the stands closed after COVID but they are hoping to open them up again.

While the city of Northfield does rely on its residents to inform city officials when things may be broken or need repairs at any of the parks, the city does also have other means in order to stay on top of everything.

Each park goes through an annual inspection from the Joint Insurance Fund that helps to spot any safety concerns or things that may need repaired. While that is a big help in keeping the parks safe, the city’s public works department also does their own inspections throughout the year, handle all repairs and other fixes and are in charge of maintaining each park in the town.

Somers Point: