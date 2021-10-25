 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State of emergency in place for New Jersey nor'easter, here's what to expect
0 comments

State of emergency in place for New Jersey nor'easter, here's what to expect

Hurricane Jose North Wildwood

Weather watchers looks out over the 2nd Ave jetty in North Wildwood as waves from Hurricane Jose hit the shore. Wind and high tides from Hurricane Jose off the coast of New Jersey caused moderate beach erosion along the northern end beaches of North Wildwood. A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 1am Wednesday morning. Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for all 21 New Jersey counties effective 8 p.m. Monday, with no formal end date and time. 

This will only be the first of two storms to strike New Jersey this week. Friday into Saturday, another storm system will move through the region, continuing the coastal flooding, wind and storm threat. 

Click here for the complete nor'easter forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News