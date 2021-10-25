State of emergency in place for New Jersey nor'easter, here's what to expect

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for all 21 New Jersey counties effective 8 p.m. Monday, with no formal end date and time.
This will only be the first of two storms to strike New Jersey this week. Friday into Saturday, another storm system will move through the region, continuing the coastal flooding, wind and storm threat.
