State Non-Public B semifinal

Who: Holy Spirit (4-5) vs. DePaul Catholic (8-2)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at DePaul

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final either Nov. 26/27 or Dec. 3/4 against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between third-seeded St. Joseph Academy (8-2) and second-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1)

Playoff history: DePaul has won five state titles since 2014. Holy Spirit won six state titles with the last one coming in 2019.

Holy Spirit update: The fifth-seeded Spartans ended a four-game losing streak with a 28-0 win over Hudson catholic last Saturday. The Spartans forced seven turnovers in the victory. Eric Roman returned an interception for a score, and Michael Francisco returned a fumble for a TD. Francisco leads the team in tackles with 85. Wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 46 passes for 786 yards and 10 TDs.

DePaul update: Top-seeded DePaul has won three straight. It’s only losses are to Non-Public A powers Don Bosco Prep and St. Peter’s Prep. Senior quarterback AJ Rodriguez has thrown for 1,465 yards and 14 TDs and run for 423 yards. Senior wide receiver Marshawn Ferguson has caught 41 passes for 527 yards. Senior linebacker Chris Chasia sparks the defense with 51 tackles.

