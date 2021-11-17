State Non-Public B semifinal

Who: St. Joseph Academy (8-2) vs. Red Bank Catholic (9-1)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Count Basie Field in Red Bank

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final either Nov. 26/27 or Dec. 3/4 against the winner of Friday’s semifinal; between fifth-seeded Holy Spirit (4-5) and top-seeded DePaul (8-2)

Playoff history: Few teams in the state can match St. Joe’s tradition of playoff success. The Wildcats have won 20 championships since the state4 Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. Red Bank Catholic won state titles in 2014 and 2018.

St. Joseph update: The third-seeded Wildcats have won six straight and are ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Quarterback Ja’son Prevard and wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena are a big-play duo. Cartagena has caught 23 passes for 812 yards and 11 TDs. Senior running back Cohl Mercado also sparks the Wildcats offense with 619 rushing yards and 520 receiving yards. Fullback Kevin Mayfield has rushed for 726 yards and 12 TDs. Senior linebacker Tallen Murray has made 87 tackles, 24 for losses. Defensive back Jahqir Haley has three interceptions.

Red Bank Catholic update: The second-seeded Caseys are 9-1 with the only loss coming to Donovan Catholic. Senior quarterback Alex Brown has thrown for 1,591 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 423 yards and seven scores. Sophomore linebacker Davin Brewton leads the defense with 73 tackles.

