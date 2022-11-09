State Non-Public B Quarterfinal

Who: (5) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (4) Holy Spirit
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit
What’s next: Winner advances to the Nov. 18 state semifinals against the winner for Friday’s quarterfinal between No. 8 seed Gloucester catholic and top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.
Inside the game: Holy Spirit (7-1) is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11 and has been off for two weeks after a 31-27, Oct. 21 win over Kingsway Regional. Spirit quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 2,173 yards. Senior wide receiver Gavin Roman has caught 78 passes for 940 yards. Jahcere Ward sparks the Spirit running game with 12 rushing TDs. Sean Finan (40 tackles) and Nick Median (33 tackles) lead the Spartans defense.
St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1) has won nine straight after a season-opening 26-21 loss to Timber Creek. Senior quarterback Jayden Young has thrown for 1,568 yards and 16 TDs. He’s also run for 537 yards and 10 scores. Junior linebacker sparks the St. Thomas Aquina defense with 72 tackles, 22 for losses.