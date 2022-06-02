State Non-Public B championship

St. Joseph Academy (19-9) vs. Morris Catholic (22-5)
4:30 p.m. Friday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange
St. Joe will try to win the first state title in the program’s history. The Wildcats also appeared in the state final in 1984, 1998, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2021. Morris Catholic beat St. Joe 2-0 in last year’s state final.
Senior first baseman Xelynn Rodriguez leads St. Joe with a .477 batting average and 56 RBIs. Sophomore Ava Fisher has hit six home runs and struck out 164 batters in 107 2/3 innings. Senior shortstop Katie Dainton has scored 60 runs.
Junior outfielder Jessica Brown is batting .474 for Morris Catholic. Juniors Carly Mockenhaupt (125 strikeouts in 86 innings) and Hannah Streicher (101 strikeouts in 82 innings) share the pitching duties.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com