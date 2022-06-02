State Non-Public B championship

Holy Spirit (16-5) vs. Princeton Day (13-8)
3 p.m. Saturday at Hunterdon Central
Holy Spirit makes its first state title appearance. Sophomore Hanna Watson leads No. 3 seed Holy Spirit with 54 goals and 89 assists. Senior midfielder Maggie Cella has 56 goals for Spirit.
This is the first season top-seeded Princeton Day has participated in the state tournament. Paige Gardner leads Princeton Day with 68 goals and 20 assists.
