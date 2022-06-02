 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Non-Public B championship

  • 0

Holy Spirit (16-5) vs. Princeton Day (13-8)

3 p.m. Saturday at Hunterdon Central

Holy Spirit makes its first state title appearance. Sophomore Hanna Watson leads No. 3 seed Holy Spirit with 54 goals and 89 assists. Senior midfielder Maggie Cella has 56 goals for Spirit.

This is the first season top-seeded Princeton Day has participated in the state tournament. Paige Gardner leads Princeton Day with 68 goals and 20 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News