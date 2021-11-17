State Non-Public A semifinal

Who: Don Bosco Prep (7-4) vs. St. Augustine Prep (9-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final the weekend of Nov.26/27 at MetLife Stadium against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between fourth-seeded St. Peter’s Prep (8-3) and top-seeded Bergen Catholic (10-0).

Playoff history: St. Augustine is trying to reach its first final in the state’s largest non-public enrollment group. The Hermits only state title came when they won the state Non-Public I crown in 1995. Don Bosco is one of the marquee names in New Jersey high school football. The Ironmen have won 12 playoff titles and appeared in the finals 18 times.

Don Bosco update: The sixth-seeded Ironmen have won three straight by the combined score of 114-14. Don Bosco is a balanced team with junior quarterback Nicholas Minicucci (1,123 passing yards) and running back Ronnie Heath (1,179 rushing yards). Senior linebacker Timmy Hinspeter leads the defense with eight sacks.

St. Augustine update: The second-seeded Hermits have won eight straight and are ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. St. Augustine is also balanced. Kanye Udoh has rushed for 1,429 yards. Trey McLeer has thrown for 1,100 yards. Nasir Hill has caught 33 passes for 549 yards. Gavin Kennedy, Brady Small and Dennis Jaquez are all dominant linemen. Defensive back Kenny Selby has four interceptions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.