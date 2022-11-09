State Non-Public A quarterfinal

Who: (8) St. Augustine Prep vs. (1) Don Bosco Prep
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Don Bosco Prep
What’s next: Winner advances to next weekend’s state semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Seton Hall Prep and fourth-seeded St. Joseph Montvale.
Inside the game: St. Augustine (6-4), which is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, has won five straight. Sophomore running back Julian Turney has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of those wins. Junior running back/defensive back Tristan McCleer has rushed for 448 yards and made 39 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Matthew Bonczek leads the Hermits defense with 57 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Robert Adamson has four sacks. Senior tight end Terrin Walker has caught 17 passes for 255 yards.
Don Bosco (7-2) is 7-0 in New Jersey. Senior quarterback Nicholas Minicucci has thrown for 1,737 yards and 18 TDs. Junior running back LOgan Bush has run for 1,033 yards.