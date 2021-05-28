State nears full reopening today

A number of COVID-19 restrictions will either be eased or ended starting today.
Per Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement Monday, masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey retail businesses and food and beverage establishments. Six feet of social distancing will no longer be required for indoor and outdoor settings, and bars and dance floors can full reopen.
Masks will still be required in health care settings, at schools and daycares, summer camps, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on public transportation and in public transportation hubs such as airports, as well as in some state offices including the Motor Vehicle Commission agencies, and at worksites not open to the general public.
