State nears full reopening today

A number of COVID-19 restrictions will either be eased or ended starting today.

Per Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement Monday, masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey retail businesses and food and beverage establishments. Six feet of social distancing will no longer be required for indoor and outdoor settings, and bars and dance floors can full reopen.

Masks will still be required in health care settings, at schools and daycares, summer camps, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on public transportation and in public transportation hubs such as airports, as well as in some state offices including the Motor Vehicle Commission agencies, and at worksites not open to the general public.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.