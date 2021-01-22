 Skip to main content
State 'mega' COVID-19 vaccine site at Atlantic City Convention Center open to those with appointments
Atlantic City Vaccine Site
Ahmad Austin

ATLANTIC CITY — The state 'mega' COVID-19 vaccine site at the Atlantic City Convention Center opened Friday to those with appointments.

Appointments are now being taken for the site, which had an unofficial “soft” opening for city police officers and medical workers Thursday.

The facility was one of six sites in the state announced for such purpose.

Other sites include the Meadowlands Complex in Bergen County, which also opened Friday, as well as sites already open at Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, Moorestown Mall in Burlington County and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

