FIRST DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Michael L. Testa Jr. is being challenged by Charles R. Laspata in the race for a district's Senate seat.

Republican incumbents Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are running against Democrats Damita White-Morris and Eddie L Bonner for the Assembly.

SECOND DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Vince Polistina is being challenged by Democrat Victor Carmona is a state Senate seat.

Republican incumbents Don Guardian and Claire Swift are being challenged by Democrats Caren Fitzpatrick and Alphonso Hall for state Assembly seats.

THIRD DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Edward Durr will be challenged by Democrat John J. Burzichelli for the state Senate seat.

Republicans Bethanne McCarthy Patrick and Thomas J. Tedesco Jr. are running against Democrats Heather Simmons and Dave Bailey for Assembly seats.

NINTH DISTRICT

Republican Carmen F. Amato and Democrat Gabriel Franco will face off for the state Senate seat. Earlier this year, Chris Connors announced he would not seek re-election.

Republicans Brian E. Rumpf, an incumbent, and Gregory E. Myhre will face off with Democrats Joseph Atura and Sarah "Sally" Collins for two Assembly seats.