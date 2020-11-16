State health official urges smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, criticized Murphy’s decision.

“As elected officials we take an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment is crystal clear about the right of the people to peacefully assemble, particularly in the privacy of their own homes ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the rest of the holiday season,” Van Drew said Monday in a written statement.

“This is the United States of America, and no matter how noble Gov. Murphy may believe his intentions to be, he must respect the rule of law and the limits on his executive authority, or the State Legislature and the people of New Jersey must hold him accountable,” Van Drew said.

There are exceptions on the new indoor limits for religious services, weddings, funerals and memorial services and film and theatrical performances, which continue to be capped at 25% of the venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 150, Murphy said.

Murphy said more reductions may be coming if the state’s COVID numbers continue to rise.

Elective surgeries may soon be banned, he said, in part because the state can no longer count on getting help from medical professionals in other states should hospitalizations increase greatly.