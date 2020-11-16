State health official urges smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

TRENTON — With just 11 days to go until Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday set a limit of 10 people for any indoor gathering and encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate household members because of a COVID-19 resurgence.
The Democratic governor ordered a decrease in the indoor limit from 25 to 10, effective Tuesday. The limit on outdoor get-togethers will fall from 500 to 150, effective Nov. 23, to allow scheduled sporting events this weekend to take place.
At a news conference with Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli laid out recommendations for gatherings that will put a damper on any party atmosphere.
Persichilli discouraged close contact and behaviors that could spread the virus — like touching each other and singing — especially if people attend from outside the immediate household.
Persichilli suggested all guests be asked to limit their contact with people outside the family for 14 days before gathering.
“Thanksgiving is just 11 days away, so if you haven’t started limiting your contacts, do it today,” Persichilli said at the briefing Monday. “Avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout.”
One person should be designated to handle shared bowls and serving utensils, Persichilli said, and everyone should follow strict masking, social distancing and hand washing protocols.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, criticized Murphy’s decision.
“As elected officials we take an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment is crystal clear about the right of the people to peacefully assemble, particularly in the privacy of their own homes ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the rest of the holiday season,” Van Drew said Monday in a written statement.
“This is the United States of America, and no matter how noble Gov. Murphy may believe his intentions to be, he must respect the rule of law and the limits on his executive authority, or the State Legislature and the people of New Jersey must hold him accountable,” Van Drew said.
There are exceptions on the new indoor limits for religious services, weddings, funerals and memorial services and film and theatrical performances, which continue to be capped at 25% of the venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 150, Murphy said.
Murphy said more reductions may be coming if the state’s COVID numbers continue to rise.
Elective surgeries may soon be banned, he said, in part because the state can no longer count on getting help from medical professionals in other states should hospitalizations increase greatly.
“In the spring, New York and New Jersey were getting crushed, but most of the country had a surplus (of medical workers),” Murphy said. “Now that is not the case. Everyone is on fire. In many cases more on fire than we are.”
There will be “more to come soon” on testing and quarantining requirements for college students returning home for the holidays, Murphy said.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
Effective tomorrow:
👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 people
Effective Nov 23rd:
👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people
New Jersey’s coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”
But he also acknowledged that the record number of positive tests recently are in part a result of much higher level of testing than was available earlier in the pandemic, when hospitalizations and deaths were much higher than now.
The average daily increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.
Hospitalization rates are increasing, but are still far below historic highs in April.
It is much more difficult to enforce limits on gatherings in people’s homes, Murphy said.
“We are plussing up not just testing and contact tracing but enforcement,” Murphy said. “That’s why we are pleading with folks. We can’t be inside your living room. That does not mean as an enforcement matter we are not going to be as all over as we can be.”
The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events
☑️Weddings
☑️Funerals/memorial services
☑️Performances
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!