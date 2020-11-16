State health official urge smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

TRENTON — With just 11 days to go until Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Murphy set a limit of 10 people for any indoor gathering, and encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate household members.
At a press conference Monday, Murphy said reduced indoor and outdoor gathering limits were needed because of a COVID-19 resurgence, and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli laid out recommendations for gatherings that will put a damper on the party atmosphere.
Persichilli discouraged close contact and behaviors that could spread the virus -- like touching each other and singing -- especially if people attend from outside the immediate household.
Persichilli suggested all guests be asked to limit their contact with people outside the family for 14 days before gathering.
"Thanksgiving is just 11 days away, so if you haven't started limiting your contacts, do it today," Persichilli said. "Avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout."
One person should be designated to handle shared bowls and serving utensils, Persichilli said, and everyone should follow strict masking, social distancing and hand washing protocols.
Murphy, a Democrat, ordered the indoor limit to fall from 25 to 10, effective Tuesday. The limit on outdoor get-togethers will fall from 500 to 150, effective Nov. 23 to allow scheduled sporting events this weekend to take place.
There will be "more to come soon" on testing and quarantining requirements for college students returning home for the holidays, Murphy said.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
Effective tomorrow:
👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 people
Effective Nov 23rd:
👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people
New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”
But he also acknowledged that the record number of positive tests recently are in part a result of much higher level of testing than was available earlier in the pandemic, when hospitalizations and deaths were much higher than now.
It is much more difficult to enforce limits on gatherings in people's homes, Murphy acknowledged.
"We are plussing up not just testing and contact tracing but enforcement," Murphy said. "That's why we are pleading with folks. We can't be inside your living room. That does not mean as an enforcement matter we are not goin to be as all over as we can be."
The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.
The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events
☑️Weddings
☑️Funerals/memorial services
☑️Performances
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!