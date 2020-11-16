State health official urge smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There will be "more to come soon" on testing and quarantining requirements for college students returning home for the holidays, Murphy said.

New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

But he also acknowledged that the record number of positive tests recently are in part a result of much higher level of testing than was available earlier in the pandemic, when hospitalizations and deaths were much higher than now.

It is much more difficult to enforce limits on gatherings in people's homes, Murphy acknowledged.

"We are plussing up not just testing and contact tracing but enforcement," Murphy said. "That's why we are pleading with folks. We can't be inside your living room. That does not mean as an enforcement matter we are not goin to be as all over as we can be."

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.