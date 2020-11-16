 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State health official urge smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
1 comment
featured

State health official urge smaller Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

State debuts new state exchange for health open enrollment

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state started the website nj.gov/getcoverednj to ‘secure better access’ to health coverage for its citizens.

 Anne-Marie Caruso / the record via ap pool///

TRENTON — With just 11 days to go until Thanksgiving, Gov. Phil Murphy set a limit of 10 people for any indoor gathering, and encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate household members.

At a press conference Monday, Murphy said reduced indoor and outdoor gathering limits were needed because of a COVID-19 resurgence, and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli laid out recommendations for gatherings that will put a damper on the party atmosphere.

Persichilli discouraged close contact and behaviors that could spread the virus -- like touching each other and singing -- especially if people attend  from outside the immediate household.

Persichilli suggested all guests be asked to limit their contact with people outside the family for 14 days before gathering.

"Thanksgiving is just 11 days away, so if you haven't started limiting your contacts, do it today," Persichilli said. "Avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout."

One person should be designated to handle shared bowls and serving utensils, Persichilli said, and everyone should follow strict masking, social distancing and hand washing protocols. 

Murphy, a Democrat, ordered the indoor limit to fall from 25 to 10, effective Tuesday. The limit on outdoor get-togethers will fall from 500 to 150, effective Nov. 23 to allow scheduled sporting events this weekend to take place.

There will be "more to come soon" on testing and quarantining requirements for college students returning home for the holidays, Murphy said.

New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

But he also acknowledged that the record number of positive tests recently are in part a result of much higher level of testing than was available earlier in the pandemic, when hospitalizations and deaths were much higher than now.

It is much more difficult to enforce limits on gatherings in people's homes, Murphy acknowledged.

"We are plussing up not just testing and contact tracing but enforcement," Murphy said. "That's why we are pleading with folks. We can't be inside your living room. That does not mean as an enforcement matter we are not goin to be as all over as we can be."

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News