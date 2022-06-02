State Group IV championship

Egg Harbor Township (25-1) vs. Watchung Hills (23-1)

7 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange

EHT will try to win the second state title in the program’s history and its first since 2017. These teams met in the 2016 state final with Watchung Hills winning 4-0.

Sophomore third baseman Payton Colbert sparks the EHT offense with a .494 average and 36 RBIs. Junior shortstop Madison Biddle has 37 RBIs and seven home runs. Sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson is batting .417 with 47 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard has a 0.74 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings.

Junior outfielder Samantha Raymond has hit six home runs for Watchung Hills. Junior pitcher Juliana Raymond, Samantha’s cousin, has struck out 118 batters in 81 innings.

