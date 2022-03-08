 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Group III semifinal

  • 0

Mainland Regional (27-2) vs. Ewing (25-1)

5 p.m. at Deptford

Mainland has won with defense. The Mustangs allowed an average of 30 points in their four South Jersey Group III wins. Senior Camryn Dirks and sophomore Kasey Bretones lead the Mainland defense. The Mustangs have also relied on timely scoring from sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and the inside play of Kaitlyn Boggs.

Ewing has won 17 straight. Sophomore guard Rhian Stokes averages 18.6 points for Ewing. Sophomore center Joi Johnson averages 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The Mainland/Ewing winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Chatham and Sparta.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News