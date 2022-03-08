State Group III semifinal

Mainland Regional (27-2) vs. Ewing (25-1)
5 p.m. at Deptford
Mainland has won with defense. The Mustangs allowed an average of 30 points in their four South Jersey Group III wins. Senior Camryn Dirks and sophomore Kasey Bretones lead the Mainland defense. The Mustangs have also relied on timely scoring from sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and the inside play of Kaitlyn Boggs.
Ewing has won 17 straight. Sophomore guard Rhian Stokes averages 18.6 points for Ewing. Sophomore center Joi Johnson averages 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
The Mainland/Ewing winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Chatham and Sparta.
