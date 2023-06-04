Mainland Regional (13-13) at Middletown North (17-8)

Mainland was 9-13 when the state tournament began. Middletown North is the defending state Group III champion. Mainland will probably start sophomore Jake Lodgek on the mound. Lodgek is 2-0 in the playoffs with a 0.58 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. Christian Elliot, Cohen Cook, Jack Haines and Nick Wagner spark the Mainland offense.

Dylan Briggs and Gabe Ahlemeyer lead Middletown North.

The winner advances to the state final 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Morris Knolls and Millburn.

Mainland Regional (13-13) at Middletown North (17-8)

Mainland was 9-13 when the state tournament began. Middletown North is the defending state Group III champion. Mainland will probably start sophomore Jake Lodgek on the mound. Lodgek is 2-0 in the playoffs with a 0.58 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. Christian Elliot, Cohen Cook, Jack Haines and Nick Wagner spark the Mainland offense.

Dylan Briggs and Gabe Ahlemeyer lead Middletown North.

The winner advances to the state final 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Morris Knolls and Millburn.