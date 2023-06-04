Buena Regional (26-3) at Pt. Pleasant Beach (23-5)
Buena won its four playoff games by the combined score of 43-11. Tre Carano (.444 average with 40 runs scored and 20 stolen bases) and Ryley Betts (.424 average with 27 RBIs) lead the offense. Joey Kurtz has a 1.32 ERA on the mound.
Senior infielder Colin Reinhard is batting .492 with 30 runs scored for Pt. Pleasant. Senior pitcher Kyle Kolans (1.73 ERA) and James Larsen (1.41 ERA) handle the bulk of the pitching.
The winner advances to the state final 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park (Mercer County) against the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Pequannock and Wood Ridge.