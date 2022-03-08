 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Group I semifinal

  • 0

Wildwood (23-4) vs. Shore Regional (18-12)

7 p.m. at Deptford

Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Wildwood. Freshman guard Macie McCracken has made 60 3-pointers and 15.4 points. Senior center Emily Little has blocked 39 shots. Senior guard Ava Troiano averages nearly three steals per game.

Shore Regional competes in the Shore Conference, which is the state’s toughest girls basketball league. The Blue Devils have won seven straight. Junior forward Rylee Drahos averages 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals for Shore.

The Wildwood/Shore Regional winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between North Warren and University.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News