State Group I semifinal

Wildwood (23-4) vs. Shore Regional (18-12)
7 p.m. at Deptford
Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Wildwood. Freshman guard Macie McCracken has made 60 3-pointers and 15.4 points. Senior center Emily Little has blocked 39 shots. Senior guard Ava Troiano averages nearly three steals per game.
Shore Regional competes in the Shore Conference, which is the state’s toughest girls basketball league. The Blue Devils have won seven straight. Junior forward Rylee Drahos averages 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals for Shore.
The Wildwood/Shore Regional winner advances to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between North Warren and University.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com