State Dept. of Health releases guidance to ensure a safe Halloween

"Yes, Halloween is on," said Gov. Phil Murphy during his COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

With the spooky holiday fast approaching, the governor said the New Jersey Department of Health released guidance for local officials, schools and outside organizations and businesses to help ensure a safe Halloween for all communities.

"You may wish to dress as a knucklehead this Halloween, but we don’t want anyone to act like one," he said.

The NJDOH encourages all trick-or-treaters, and those giving out candy, to wear a mask. A costume mask does not count, he said. The guidance also said instead of placing treats directly in the bags of trick-or-treaters, or filling communal bowls where multiple hands will reach into, treats should be "arranged in such a way that they can be quickly and safely accessed without multiple pieces being touched."

All Halloween activities should be outdoors, he added. The NJDOH also released guidance for hayrides and corn mazes as well.

