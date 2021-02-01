State COVID-19 vaccine mega sites to remain closed Tuesday because of storm; appointments rescheduled

The state’s six vaccine mega sites will remain closed on Tuesday because of the ongoing storm, Gov. Phil Murphy announced late Monday afternoon.

Individual healthcare providers will be reaching out via phone, email and/or text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow.

Tuesday's appointments at the Atlantic City Convention Center site are being rescheduled for Friday, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The Vaccination Call Center will remain open to pre-register individuals, answer questions, and provide contact information for sites. It is not currently scheduling appointments until the storm's impact is assessed. To reach the Vaccination Call Center dial 855-568-0545.

