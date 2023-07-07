The Stafford Township Junior League softball team, representing District 16, was set to play for the Section 4 championship on Friday night in Swedesboro.

Stafford beat Elmer 5-2 and Swedesboro-Woolwich Township 16-1 in four innings in Section 4 games earlier in the week.

Brooke Sutter pitched a complete-game 1-hitter in the win over Elmer, with 10 strikeouts. Sammy Jillson went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. In the win over Swedesboro-Woolwich Township, Abbie Krill was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, four runs and five RBIs. Makaila Wickham went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run and two RBIs, and Jillson and Madison Bayer were each 2 for 3.

District 16 8-10 softball

Stafford Township 10, Hammonton 0: Stafford’s Kieran Merlo and Brantley Anderson each pitched two innings on a combined no-hitter and both struck out five.

Riley Weisz hit a two-run double. Julia Masterson hit an RBI double in the fourth inning, but she also scored on the play on errors to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Stafford advanced to Friday’s District 16 championship game.