 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Thomas Aquinas (6) vs. St. Joseph Academy (3)
0 comments

St. Thomas Aquinas (6) vs. St. Joseph Academy (3)

State Non-Public B quarterfinal

Who: St. Thomas Aquinas (6) vs. St. Joseph Academy (3)

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at William T. Cappella Memorial Field in Hammonton

What’s next: Winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between seventh-seeded Morris Catholic (4-5) and No. 2 seed Red Bank Catholic (8-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas update: The Trojans (9-0) have allowed just nine points all season. Junior quarterback Jayden Young has thrown for 13 TDs and for three more scores. Sherrod Hudson (557 rushing yards) and Joel Marellis (674 rushing yards) lead a potent Trojans ground game. Hudson has also made 70 tackles at linebacker. Junior linebacker Israel Bey has made 65 tackles.

St. Joseph update: The Wildcats (7-2) are a perennial power with 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. This season St. Joe has won five straight and is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Senior quarterback Ja’Son Prevard has thrown for 1,412 yards and 17 TDs. Wide receiver Jahmeer Cartagena averages 36.5 yards per catch. Running back Cohl Mercado has rushed for 521 yards and caught 23 passes for 485 yards. Senior linebacker Tallen Murray has made 80 tackles, 21 for losses. Defensive back Jahqir Haley has picked off three

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News