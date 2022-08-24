 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Peter’s Prep vs. St. Augustine Prep

4:30 p.m. Saturday

St. Peter’s Prep is a North Jersey parochial power and always one of the state’s top teams. The Marauders feature numerous Division I college players. Defensive back Jayden Bonsu has committed to Ohio State. Maryland recruit quarterback Robert “Champ” Long threw for 1,849 yards and 20 TDs last season. Wide receiver Zion Flower, a Pittsburgh recruit, caught 31 passes for 562 yards last season. St. Augustine comes off a 9-2 season. The Hermits, who are ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, should be strong upfront with linemen Noah Cressman, Vince Isom and Kevin Quinn.

