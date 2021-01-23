ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY
Coach: Matt O'Keefe
Last season's record: 2-18
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Brielle Hutchinson, 5-8, Jr, F; Brianna Bailey, 5-7, Sr., F; Macie Jacquet, 5-4, So., G; Katie Dainton, 5-5, Jr., G; Cassidy Perri, 5-0, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Wildcats should improve, with nine players in the program, including several returnees and four freshmen. O'Keefe, a men's basketball assistant last year at Albright College, takes over the program and is coaching a high school team for the first time. He played at Rutgers-Camden and Neumann universities.
