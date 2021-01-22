St. Joseph
Coach: Paul Rodio
Last season’s record: 22-6
2021 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Marcus Pierce, 6-3, Sr., G; Jordan Stafford, 6-3, Sr., G; Ja’son Prevard, 6-4, Jr., G/F; Majid Abdur Rahim, 6-0, Jr., G; Arnaldo Rodriguez, 6-0, So., G; Anthony Miravitz, 6-3, Sr., F; Darrly McGraw, 6-9, Jr., C; Dom Thomas, 6-5, Sr., G/F; Antonio Sydnor, 5-9, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Wildcats are one of the region’s most talented teams. The strength is in the backcourt where Pierce averaged 20 points and Stafford shot 62 percent from the floor. Prevard was at his best in big games last season. Sydnor is a transfer, who averaged 15 points at Bridgeton last season. Thomas, a Clearview transfer, will also give the Wildcats a boost.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com