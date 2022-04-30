 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph softball 19, Buena Regional 3

Katie Dainton was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for St. Joe. Ava Fisher knocked in four runs for St. Joe. Xelynn Rodriguez hit two doubles and knocked in two runs for the Wildcats, who are 11-6.

