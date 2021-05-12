 Skip to main content
St. Joseph softball 16, Lower Cape May 6
St. Joseph softball 16, Lower Cape May 6

Katie Dainton scored three runs and knocked in two for the Wildcats, who improved to 19-0. Xelynn Conde and Makayla Veneziale each knocked in two for St. Joe.

Delaney Brown was 4 for 4 for Lower Cape May.

