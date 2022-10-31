St. Joseph church helps to spread holiday cheer

SOMERS POINT - The Society of St. Vincent De Paul in conference with St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church helps to make the City of Somers Point just a little bit more festive and giving during the holiday season.

For over 45 years now, St. Joes has hosted the St. Vincent De Paul Giving Tree in their church during the Christmas season. The idea of this tree is for families who are in need to receive help anonymously from other members of their community.

This tree goes up the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is decorated with ages and likes of certain community members. Those who attend mass can then take a tag off the tree, buy a gift for that person or family, and return the gift back to the church.

Each gift bought has to be returned to the Church unwrapped and with the original tag on it. The drive concludes around Dec. 12 in order for all the gifts to be sorted and distributed in time for Christmas.

However, St. Joes does not know who these gifts will be going to either. The whole idea is for this to remain completely anonymous, relying on the schools to provide families.

Society of St. Vincent De Paul is in contact with the Somers Point school counselors, in order to help the families with elementary level kids.

The schools then anonymously select 30 to 40 families, gives the ages to St. Joes and then church pins it on the tree. From there, it’s all about community involvement.

The church has no choose on who is chosen or why, the decision for who will receive the gifts is entirely up to the school officials.

St. Joes has a good amount of community engagement and each year the Giving Tree is a success and goes to help many families who need a little extra during the holiday season.

This tree and outreach program helps so many families while still respecting their privacy.

If you are a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, keep your eye out for the Giving Tree these next few weeks and see if you can help make a child’s Christmas this year.