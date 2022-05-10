 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph baseball 15, Holy Spirit 9

  • 0

Cohl Mercado went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the winning Wildcats.

Mike Cirucci was 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

St. Joe improved to 12-3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News