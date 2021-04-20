 Skip to main content
St. Joseph baseball 13, Cape May Tech 3
St. Joseph baseball 13, Cape May Tech 3

The Mercado brothers starred for St. Joe

Cohl went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Ty was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Brock was 1 for 3.

Cohl and Ty also pitched. Cohl struck out 3 in 1 1/3 innings. Ty struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.

Ronald Neenhold has two RBIs for Cape May Tech. 

Cape May Tech 100 20 – 3 3

St. Joseph 056 02 - 13 11

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
