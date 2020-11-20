St. Joseph at Hammonton, 6 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in a Sunday afternoon fire at a city grocery store.
ATLANTIC CITY —More than 200 school district employees did not return to work on Monday, the first day students returned to in-person instruct…
OCEAN CITY — The Acme supermarket at Eighth Street and West Avenue will be closed until further notice after a fire that started in the parkin…
ATLANTIC CITY — A fishing tournament with a $1 million prize purse held yearly in South Florida is coming to Golden Nugget Atlantic City next …
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said that despite planned casino closings in the region to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there’s no evidence …
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the city’s most iconic restaurants are partnering with the city’s first casino to introduce a new dining concept next year.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is proposing a countywide municipal court system based in Mays Landing, as a way for towns to share …
ATLANTIC CITY —More than 200 school district employees did not return to work on Monday, the first day students returned to in-person instruct…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Massachusetts-based cannabis company led a panel discussion Thursday on the potential economic benefits of cannabis for Ca…
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE