St. Joseph Academy
Coach: Nick Core
2019 record: 13-9
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Wildcats are young with just two seniors and two juniors on the roster. Senior catcher Brock Mercado, who has committed to UNC Ashville, batted .469 with 15 stolen bases in 2019. His junior brother Cohl Mercado is a Boston College recruit. An outfielder, he batted .400 with 21 stolen bases in 2019.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today