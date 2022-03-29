St. Joseph Academy

Coach: Les Olson
Last season’s record: 27-3
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Wildcats will have a new look with 10 new players on the roster. Still, St. Joe will feature some of the league’s top players. Senior shortstop Katie Dainton has 77 career hits and 73 career runs scored. Junior catcher Macie Jacquet scored 37 runs last season. Senior first baseman Xelynn Rodriguez knocked in 30 runs last season. Junior center fielder Bella Davis, who missed most of last season with a broken hand, is a player to watch.
