 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph Academy

  • 0

Coach: Les Olson

Last season’s record: 27-3

2022 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Wildcats will have a new look with 10 new players on the roster. Still, St. Joe will feature some of the league’s top players. Senior shortstop Katie Dainton has 77 career hits and 73 career runs scored. Junior catcher Macie Jacquet scored 37 runs last season. Senior first baseman Xelynn Rodriguez knocked in 30 runs last season. Junior center fielder Bella Davis, who missed most of last season with a broken hand, is a player to watch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News